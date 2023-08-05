Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- In 75.2% of his games this year (82 of 109), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 109), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (46.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.296
|AVG
|.268
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.495
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|37
|RBI
|21
|57/30
|K/BB
|49/34
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
- In 11 games this season, he has put up a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .198 against him.
