Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Marlins Player Props
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers in his last games.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (82 of 110), with multiple hits 36 times (32.7%).
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 65 times this season (59.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.285
|AVG
|.271
|.350
|OBP
|.343
|.477
|SLG
|.443
|26
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|38
|28/25
|K/BB
|40/23
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old righty has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 11 games this season, he has compiled a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.