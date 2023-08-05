Maja Stark will play in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Maja Stark Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Stark has scored below par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stark has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Stark has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Stark has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -5 277 1 15 3 6 $991,685

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,494 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Stark has played in the past year (6,560 yards) is 66 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark finished in the seventh percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

Her 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was poor, putting her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Stark shot better than 85% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Stark did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Stark had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.6).

Stark's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

At that last outing, Stark had a bogey or worse on five of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Stark ended the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stark finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

+6000

