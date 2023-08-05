Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .273 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 45 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.276
|.338
|OBP
|.304
|.463
|SLG
|.502
|20
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|30
|71/19
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Soriano makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has 11 appearances in relief this season.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .198 against him.
