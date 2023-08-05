Ezequiel Duran -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with George Soriano on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: George Soriano
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .282 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 37
.314 AVG .248
.364 OBP .286
.562 SLG .386
18 XBH 13
10 HR 3
25 RBI 13
46/12 K/BB 41/4
1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Soriano will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old righty has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Over his 11 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .198 against him. He has a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
