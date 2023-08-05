From August 3- 6, Chris Kirk will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Kirk at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kirk has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Kirk has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -6 279 1 16 3 4 $3.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Kirk has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Kirk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,318 yards, 187 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was above average on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 41st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Kirk was better than only 7% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Kirk carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Kirk did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Kirk had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last outing, Kirk's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Kirk finished The Open Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Kirk carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +4500

