When the Texas Rangers (63-46) and Miami Marlins (58-52) face off at Globe Life Field on Friday, August 4, Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo to the hill. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-135). The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 42, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 32-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have won in 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 2nd

