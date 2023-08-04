Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (63-46) and the Miami Marlins (58-52) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 4.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (6-9, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.38 ERA).

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 69 times and won 42, or 60.9%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 32 of its 52 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Texas leads MLB with 627 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule