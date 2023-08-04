On Friday, Marcus Semien (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 49th in slugging.

Semien is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 47 games this season (43.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58.7% of his games this year (64 of 109), with two or more runs 16 times (14.7%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .286 AVG .271 .351 OBP .343 .476 SLG .443 25 XBH 21 9 HR 8 31 RBI 38 26/25 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings