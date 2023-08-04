Elena Rybakina, off the back of a good performance in the Wimbledon (losing in the quarterfinals versus Ons Jabeur), will begin action in the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) against Jennifer Brady in the round of 32. Rybakina currently has the third-best odds at +450 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Rybakina at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the National Bank Open, on Tuesday, August 8 (at 8:15 PM ET), Rybakina will meet Brady.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +600

National Bank Open odds to win: +450

Rybakina Stats

In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Rybakina was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 6-ranked Jabeur, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6.

Rybakina is 42-16 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has gone 28-11 and has won one title.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rybakina has played 21.0 games per match. She won 56.2% of them.

In her 39 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Rybakina has averaged 22.4 games.

Over the past year, Rybakina has been victorious in 32.6% of her return games and 79.9% of her service games.

Rybakina has won 33.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 79.1% of her service games during that timeframe.

