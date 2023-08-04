Danielle Collins 2023 National Bank Open Odds
A matchup in the National Bank Open round of 64 is on tap for Danielle Collins, and she will be playing Elina Svitolina. Collins is +5000 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.
Collins at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Collins' Next Match
In the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 8 (at 11:00 AM ET), Collins will meet Svitolina, after defeating Emina Bektas 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 in the previous round.
Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- National Bank Open odds to win: +5000
Collins Stats
- Collins is coming off a 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 win over No. 130-ranked Bektas in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Collins is 18-15 and has yet to win a title.
- In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Collins has gone 17-12.
- Collins, over the past year, has played 33 matches across all court types, and 23.3 games per match.
- On hard courts, Collins has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.1 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.
- Collins, over the past 12 months, has won 70.6% of her service games and 31.9% of her return games.
- Collins has won 33.4% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 70.7% of her service games during that timeframe.
