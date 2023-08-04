On Friday, Corey Seager (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .347 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 80.9% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven home a run in 33 games this year (48.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 27 .369 AVG .316 .436 OBP .368 .701 SLG .535 30 XBH 15 11 HR 5 36 RBI 25 28/20 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings