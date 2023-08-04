Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Corey Seager (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .347 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 80.9% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven home a run in 33 games this year (48.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|27
|.369
|AVG
|.316
|.436
|OBP
|.368
|.701
|SLG
|.535
|30
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|25
|28/20
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.38), 24th in WHIP (1.184), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.