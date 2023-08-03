The Houston Astros (62-47) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they play the New York Yankees (56-52) on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (7-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.318 in 22 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 21 starts this season.

Schmidt has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros are sending Javier (7-2) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

During 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.

Javier enters the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

