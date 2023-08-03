Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Huff -- 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff is batting .214 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Huff has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Huff has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.364
|AVG
|.118
|.417
|OBP
|.167
|.455
|SLG
|.294
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .182 batting average against him.
