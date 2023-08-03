Max Scherzer aims for his 10th win of the campaign when his Texas Rangers (62-46) host the Chicago White Sox (43-66) on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Scherzer (9-4) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (9-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers' Scherzer (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came with the New York Mets on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.

Toussaint has yet to register a quality start so far this year.

Toussaint heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Touki Toussaint vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 1025 total hits (on a .273 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .460 (second in the league) with 149 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Toussaint has a 0 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP against the Rangers this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .000 batting average over one appearance.

