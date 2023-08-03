Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mitch Garver (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .254 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 25 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (12 of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.244
|AVG
|.271
|.306
|OBP
|.397
|.449
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|29/7
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
