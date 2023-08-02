Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-4) for his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Dunning has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 14th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 24th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 58th.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .277/.344/.448 slash line on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 103 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .259/.332/.511 slash line on the year.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .212 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .267/.320/.553 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI.

He's slashing .248/.318/.426 so far this season.

Vaughn takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1

