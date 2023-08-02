The Texas Rangers (61-46) will lean on Marcus Semien when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 67 times and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 25-17 (59.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rangers have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 23, or 33.3%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-22 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

