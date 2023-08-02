The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year (17 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.170 AVG .254
.313 OBP .375
.245 SLG .433
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
2 RBI 5
19/8 K/BB 20/8
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (4-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
