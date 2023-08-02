Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .284 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

In 62.7% of his games this year (52 of 83), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 83 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .320 AVG .248 .371 OBP .286 .578 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 44/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings