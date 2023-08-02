The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 103 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Garcia is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Garcia has had a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.1%).

In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (22.1%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 44.2% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 52 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .288 AVG .231 .363 OBP .300 .601 SLG .422 28 XBH 20 17 HR 9 49 RBI 36 51/20 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

