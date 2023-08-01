On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .225.

Grossman has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .231 AVG .220 .304 OBP .309 .359 SLG .379 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

