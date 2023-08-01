Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (60-46) and the Chicago White Sox (43-64) matching up at Globe Life Field (on August 1) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.
The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (7-6) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- No team has scored more than the 609 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|@ Astros
|L 4-3
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|L 5-3
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Edward Cabrera
|August 6
|Marlins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
