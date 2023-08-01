Rangers vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Texas Rangers (60-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-64) clash on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (7-6) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).
Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Thursday.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 20 games this season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Andrew Heaney vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with 446 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 119 home runs (19th in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- The White Sox will look to Scholtens (1-3) to open the game and make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up one hit.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has a 3.32 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .260 against him.
- Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 16 outings this season.
Jesse Scholtens vs. Rangers
- He will take the hill against a Rangers team that is batting .272 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .458 (second in the league) with 144 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In two-thirds of an inning over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .000.
