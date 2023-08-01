Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .287.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), with more than one hit 25 times (30.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this year (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35 games this season (42.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.5%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.326
|AVG
|.248
|.378
|OBP
|.286
|.590
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Scholtens (1-3) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up just one hit.
