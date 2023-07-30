On Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-10) battle A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (22-2), tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSW.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

CBS Sports Network and BSSW Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 12-11-0 ATS this season.

The Wings have put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 10.5 points or more 19 times this season, and covered the spread in 10 of those matchups.

Dallas has won its only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

A total of 14 out of the Aces' 23 games this season have hit the over.

In the Wings' 23 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

