Cody Bradford takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at PETCO Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Padres (-185). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -185 +150 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (50%) in those games.

Texas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 104 games with a total.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 8-2-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 26-25 27-15 33-29 42-34 18-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.