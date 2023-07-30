Sunday's WNBA slate includes Chelsea Gray's Las Vegas Aces (22-2) hosting Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-10) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game tips off at 6:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' last game, it defeated Chicago 107-95. The Aces were led by Kelsey Plum, who finished with 27 points and six assists, and A'ja Wilson, with 24 points, four assists, three steals and four blocks. Led by Teaira McCowan with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists last time out, Dallas won 90-62 versus Washington.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-700 to win)

Aces (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+500 to win)

Wings (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

Wings Season Stats

Offensively, the Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA (86.0 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth (81.7 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.8 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (32.0 per game).

This season the Wings are ranked fourth in the league in assists at 19.8 per game.

Dallas commits 12.7 turnovers per game and force 13.6 per game, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Beyond the arc, the Wings are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 29.6%.

Giving up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.8% from downtown, Dallas is fifth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Wings are averaging more points at home (86.8 per game) than away (85.2). And they are allowing less at home (80.7) than away (82.8).

At home Dallas averages 41.8 rebounds per game, 4.0 more than away (37.8). It allows 29.3 rebounds per game at home, 5.5 fewer than away (34.8).

The Wings collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (20.2) than on the road (19.4).

This year Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (14.4 per game) than on the road (11.0). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.9) than on the road (14.3).

At home the Wings drain 6.3 treys per game, 0.5 less than away (6.8). They shoot 29.1% from beyond the arc at home, 0.9% lower than away (30.0%).

Dallas allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than away (7.2), but it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (33.6%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

The Wings have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas is 13-10-0 against the spread this year.

Dallas is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wings have a 16.7% chance to win.

