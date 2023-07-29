Robbie Grossman -- hitting .179 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on July 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

In 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 21 games this season (28.8%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .231 AVG .215 .304 OBP .293 .359 SLG .377 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings