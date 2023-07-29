How to Watch the Rangers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Martin Perez, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .274 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (606) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.23) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (8-3) for his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|W 13-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
