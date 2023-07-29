In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres take the field at PETCO Park.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Toronto Blue Jays (58-46) play the Los Angeles Angels (54-50)

The Angels will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

TOR Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -124 +105 9.5

The Miami Marlins (56-48) take on the Detroit Tigers (46-58)

The Tigers will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

MIA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -156 +133 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) play the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47)

The Phillies will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

PHI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -177 +150 9

The Kansas City Royals (30-75) play the Minnesota Twins (54-51)

The Twins will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -189 +160 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (42-63) take on the Cleveland Guardians (52-52)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 59 RBI)

Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 59 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -135 +116 9.5

The New York Mets (49-54) face the Washington Nationals (43-61)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 30 HR, 73 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 30 HR, 73 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -174 +148 9.5

The San Francisco Giants (56-48) host the Boston Red Sox (56-47)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 66 RBI)

BOS Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -116 -104 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) take on the Chicago Cubs (52-51)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

STL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -113 -106 10

The Houston Astros (58-46) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43)

The Rays will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

HOU Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -132 +111 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (63-40) play host to the New York Yankees (54-49)

The Yankees will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.261 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

The Atlanta Braves (65-36) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47)

The Brewers will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 23 HR, 59 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 23 HR, 59 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -196 +165 10

The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) face the Seattle Mariners (53-50)

The Mariners will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.290 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.290 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

SEA Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -124 +104 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (40-63) play host to the Oakland Athletics (29-76)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 16 HR, 48 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 16 HR, 48 RBI) OAK Key Player: Tony Kemp (.216 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

COL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -114 -106 12

The San Diego Padres (50-54) play the Texas Rangers (60-44)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 20 HR, 63 RBI)

Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 20 HR, 63 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 64 RBI)

SD Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -159 +136 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) take on the Cincinnati Reds (57-48)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.276 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -204 +172 10.5

