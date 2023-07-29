Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (29.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (31.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.279
|AVG
|.278
|.319
|OBP
|.326
|.481
|SLG
|.414
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|37/8
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
