The Washington Mystics (12-11) will visit the Dallas Wings (13-10) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mystics

Dallas averages 5.9 more points per game (85.8) than Washington gives up (79.9).

Dallas makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Wings are 9-2 when they shoot higher than 42.7% from the field.

Dallas shoots 29.5% from beyond the arc, 3.8% lower than the 33.3% Washington allows to opponents.

The Wings are 5-2 when they shoot better than 33.3% from distance.

Dallas averages 39.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 6.4 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wings have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 87.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 85.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

The past 10 games have seen Dallas allow 2.9 fewer points per game (79.7) than its season-long average (82.6).

During their past 10 contests, the Wings are making 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (5.8 compared to 6.7 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (30.1% compared to 29.5% season-long).

Wings Injuries