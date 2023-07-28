The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Grossman has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (21 of 72), with two or more RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .231 AVG .220 .304 OBP .294 .359 SLG .386 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

