On Friday, Nate Lowe (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .286 with 59 walks and 69 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 79 of 102 games this season (77.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (49.0%), including 15 multi-run games (14.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .305 AVG .267 .391 OBP .368 .517 SLG .390 24 XBH 17 9 HR 3 36 RBI 21 51/28 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings