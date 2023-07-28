Leody Taveras -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .279.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

In 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has an RBI in 28 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (40.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .279 AVG .279 .319 OBP .328 .481 SLG .418 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 37/8 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings