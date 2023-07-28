The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks while batting .273.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 17.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (35 of 100), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (42 of 100), with two or more runs 19 times (19.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .267 AVG .279 .340 OBP .308 .455 SLG .510 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 59/8 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings