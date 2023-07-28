The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks while batting .291.

Duran has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this year (63.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (31.3%).

In 13 games this year, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.0% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 35 .326 AVG .254 .378 OBP .288 .590 SLG .399 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 37/3 1 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings