Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .273/.339/.445 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a home run and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 109 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.384/.514 on the season.

Tucker hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with five doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 99 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.346/.424 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

