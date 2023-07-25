When the Houston Astros (57-44) and Texas Rangers (59-42) match up at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, July 25, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Rangers will send Yerry Rodriguez to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (5-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Rodriguez - TEX (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 38, or 58.5%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have gone 28-17 (62.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+250) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

