Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (57-44) and Texas Rangers (59-42) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Yerry Rodriguez.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.8 runs per game (589 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|L 10-9
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Joe Musgrove
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Jon Gray vs Yu Darvish
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Lance Lynn
