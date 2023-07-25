Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Lowe is batting .438 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 77.0% of his games this year (77 of 100), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 100), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.0%).
- He has scored in 49 games this season (49.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.305
|AVG
|.261
|.391
|OBP
|.358
|.517
|SLG
|.372
|24
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|2
|36
|RBI
|18
|51/28
|K/BB
|44/28
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.