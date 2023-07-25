Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .281 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 62 of 87 games this year (71.3%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (44.8%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (19.5%).
- He has scored in 36 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.288
|.332
|OBP
|.343
|.550
|SLG
|.412
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|26/13
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Astros will send France (5-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
