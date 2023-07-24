You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 18th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .271/.338/.446 on the season.

Semien has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .260/.335/.512 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 108 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .302/.379/.514 slash line on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 63 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.343/.419 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

