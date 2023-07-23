As play in the Ladies Open Lausanne nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Tamara Zidansek versus Anna Bondar. Zidansek's odds are +1400 to win this event at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Zidansek at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Court Surface: Clay

Zidansek's Next Match

Zidansek will face Bondar in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET, after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last round 6-3, 7-5.

Zidansek Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Zidansek beat No. 87-ranked Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 7-5.

Through 11 tournaments over the past year, Zidansek is 13-11 and has not won a title.

In two tournaments on clay over the past year, Zidansek has gone 5-2.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zidansek has played 23.2 games per match. She won 51.2% of them.

On clay, Zidansek has played seven matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.4 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Zidansek has been victorious in 42.8% of her return games and 55.3% of her service games.

Zidansek has been victorious in 50.7% of her service games on clay over the past year and 58.5% of her return games.

