Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (58-41) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) facing off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET on July 23.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-0, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Martin Perez (7-3, 4.84 ERA).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (572 total, 5.8 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule