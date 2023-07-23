Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (batting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .283 with 53 walks and 64 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 60th in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.
- Lowe has had a hit in 75 of 98 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 27 times (27.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (11.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 38 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.305
|AVG
|.259
|.390
|OBP
|.352
|.520
|SLG
|.373
|24
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|17
|50/27
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
