Ezequiel Duran -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (48 of 76), with more than one hit 24 times (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 23 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 32 .321 AVG .264 .375 OBP .290 .586 SLG .424 17 XBH 13 10 HR 3 24 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings