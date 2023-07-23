Brad Miller -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .204.

Miller has a base hit in 10 of 23 games played this season (43.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Miller has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .240 AVG .167 .387 OBP .222 .400 SLG .250 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/6 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings