Travis Jankowski -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while batting .322.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 34 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In 27.5% of his games this season, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 22
.341 AVG .299
.439 OBP .382
.439 SLG .388
6 XBH 5
1 HR 0
15 RBI 6
7/13 K/BB 17/9
10 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.